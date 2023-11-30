Uganda: Movit Donates to Divine Mercy's Babies Home in 26th Anniversary Celebrations

Personal care products company, Movit Products Limited, has as part of its corporate social responsibility under the Movit Foundation and Baby Junior brand donated several items to Divine Mercy Babies Home, a renowned baby's home in Mbarara.

This is part of the company's 26th anniversary celebrations.

According to Collins Mucunguzi, the Movit Regional Business Manager, as the company celebrates 26 tears, it is equally important to give back to the community that has played a crucial role in their success.

"As we reflect on 26 years of growth and success, we recognize the importance of giving back to the community that has been an integral part of our journey," Mucunguzi said.

"Supporting Divine Mercy's Babies Home allows us to make a positive impact on the lives of these precious children, and we are excited to contribute to their well-being and development."

Tulinawe Wycliff, the category manager for Baby Care at Movit said the Divine Mercy Babies' Home has for several years provided home and care for babies, noting that donating to them was meant to have something they provide to this noble cause.

Divine Mercy Babies' Home is a reputable institution that provides a safe and loving environment for orphaned and vulnerable babies in Uganda. They work tirelessly to ensure that these children receive the care, attention, and resources they need to thrive and lead fulfilling lives. We are honoured to contribute to their noble cause by providing financial assistance, essential supplies, and our high-quality baby care products,"Tulinawe said.

Suzan Namara, one of the administrators of Divine Mercy's Babies Homes hailed Movit for thinking about them and donate to babies.

"Your thoughtful donation of essential baby products has brought immeasurable joy to our little ones. Your commitment to making a positive impact in our community shines brightly, and we are truly thankful for your partnership. This collaboration exemplifies the power of businesses coming together to create a meaningful difference. Thank you, Movit Foundation, for making a lasting impact on the lives of the members of our community," Namara said.