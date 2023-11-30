Uganda: UNYPA Unveils Plan to Construct Shs1.5bn Training Centre for Youths Living With HIV

The Uganda Network of Young People Living with HIV/AIDS (UNYPA) has unveiled a plan to construct a shs1.5 billion training centre.

Speaking during their celebration of 20 years of fighting HIV/ AIDS at Hotel Africana in Kampala, the UYNPA Executive Director, Ruth Awori said the facility will also become their new home.

"This will be centre where training and education meet opportunity, empowerment and connection but would also present a safe space for young people to interact as they learn, pick knowledge from one another," Awori said.

She explained that the facility that will house their premises will also have a training centre, accommodation facilities, office spaces, safe spaces for young people living with HIV and a resource centre.

According to Awori, the shs1.5 billion will cater for purchasing of land, construction and the equipment to be put into the facility.

Three year strategic plan

At the same function held at Hotel Africana, the UYNPA Executive Director unveiled the organisation's three-year strategic plan that will run between 2024 and 2026.

"This strategic plan running for next three years gives us opportunity to develop new initiatives as priorities of young people keep changing. Our mission is to promote a resolute HIV/ AIDS response to improve wellbeing and livelihood of young people living with HIV through joint advocacy, policy influencing, networking, collaborations, capacity building and information sharing at all levels. We have ben accused of working in silos but we shall be looking at collaboration and joint advocacy," Ruth Awori said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS Uganda Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The UYNPA board chairperson, Paddy Masembe said in the last 20 years, they have contributed to the wellbeing of young people living with HIV.

"UYNPA has contributed a lot to social, counselling and psycho support to young people living with HIV in the past 20 years. We have done this each year for the last 20 years and this shows you how many young people we have reached. We work with over 120 clinics all over the country,"Masembe said.

"We have lawyers, doctors, innovators, teachers, politicians and others are in parliament today who have been supported by UYNPA."

The Country Director for United States Department of Defense Dr. Vamsi Vasireddy pledged continued support to UYNPA to take their programs forward in supporting young people living with HIV.

"We shouldn't discriminate people for who they are. As young people living with HIV, you should not be discriminated," Dr.Vamsi said.

At the same function, UNYPA also organised a beauty pageant as a unique model campaign promoting beauty with "Zero Discrimination" fighting stigma and discrimination against young people living with HIV.