Africa: FIFA Rankings - Comoros Makes a Breakthrough.

World football governing body, FIFA on Thursday, 30 November officially published its latest men's national team global rankings.

The latest rankings showed a big improvement for Comoros who made a significant move up the rankings with 30.88 points that moved them nine places up to 119th.

The progress of the Comoros contrasts with the decline of The Gambia who have went down 9 places and find themselves in 126th position.

African powerhouses Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia make up the leading trio from the African continent.

Note that Argentina is still first in this ranking ahead of France and England.

Continental Ranking

National Team

World Ranking

1

Morocco

13

2

Senegal

20

3

Tunisia

28

4

Algeria

30

5

Egypt

33

6

Nigeria

42

7

Cameroon

46

8

Côte d'Ivoire

50

9

Mali

51

10

Burkina Faso

57

11

Ghana

61

12

South Africa

66

13

DR Congo

67

14

Cape Verde

73

15

Guinea

80

16

Gabon

82

17

Zambia

84

18

Equatorial Guinea

88

19

Uganda

92

20

Benin

97

21

Guinea-Bissau

103

22

Mauritania

105

23

Madagascar

109

24

Kenya

110

25

Mozambique

111

26

Congo

112

27

Namibia

115

28

Angola

117

29

Togo

118

30

Comoros

119

31

Libya

120

32

Tanzania

121

33

Malawi

123

34

Zimbabwe

124

35

Gambia

126

36

Sierra Leone

127

37

Sudan

128

38

Niger

129

39

Central African Republic

131

40

Rwanda

133

41

Burundi

139

42

Ethiopia

144

43

Botswana

145

44

Lesotho

148

45

Eswatini

149

46

Liberia

153

47

South Sudan

166

48

Mauritius

177

49

Chad

181

50

Sao Tome and Principe

191

51

Djibouti

192

52

Somalia

198

53

Seychelles

199

* Team not classified because inactive for more than four years: Eritrea