Africa: FIFA Rankings - Comoros Makes a Breakthrough.

World football governing body, FIFA on Thursday, 30 November officially published its latest men's national team global rankings.
The latest rankings showed a big improvement for Comoros who made a significant move up the rankings with 30.88 points that moved them nine places up to 119th.
The progress of the Comoros contrasts with the decline of The Gambia who have went down 9 places and find themselves in 126th position.
African powerhouses Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia make up the leading trio from the African continent.
Note that Argentina is still first in this ranking ahead of France and England.
Continental Ranking
National Team
World Ranking
1
Morocco
13
2
Senegal
20
3
Tunisia
28
4
Algeria
30
5
Egypt
33
6
Nigeria
42
7
Cameroon
46
8
Côte d'Ivoire
50
9
Mali
51
10
Burkina Faso
57
11
Ghana
61
12
South Africa
66
13
DR Congo
67
14
Cape Verde
73
15
Guinea
80
16
Gabon
82
17
Zambia
84
18
Equatorial Guinea
88
19
Uganda
92
20
Benin
97
21
Guinea-Bissau
103
22
Mauritania
105
23
Madagascar
109
24
Kenya
110
25
Mozambique
111
26
Congo
112
27
Namibia
115
28
Angola
117
29
Togo
118
30
Comoros
119
31
Libya
120
32
Tanzania
121
33
Malawi
123
34
Zimbabwe
124
35
Gambia
126
36
Sierra Leone
127
37
Sudan
128
38
Niger
129
39
Central African Republic
131
40
Rwanda
133
41
Burundi
139
42
Ethiopia
144
43
Botswana
145
44
Lesotho
148
45
Eswatini
149
46
Liberia
153
47
South Sudan
166
48
Mauritius
177
49
Chad
181
50
Sao Tome and Principe
191
51
Djibouti
192
52
Somalia
198
53
Seychelles
199
* Team not classified because inactive for more than four years: Eritrea