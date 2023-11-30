Uganda: Regional Court Throws Out Multi-Billion EACOP Challenge

30 November 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, a regional court reportedly dismissed a legal challenge to a multibillion-dollar oil pipeline project between Tanzania and Uganda, which has drawn criticism from human rights and environmental organisations.

Several civil society groups filed a challenge, but the East African Court of Justice ruled that it was submitted too late. The 2020 case "cannot be adjudicated upon for having been filed outside the time period prescribed," according to a five-judge bench at the court located in the Tanzanian town of Arusha.

The pipeline is a component of a U.S.$10 billion project to develop Ugandan oilfields and transport the petroleum to Tanzania, which is being spearheaded by the French energy company TotalEnergies.

There would be detrimental socioeconomic and environmental effects on communities as a result of the project. Environmentalists are protesting against the dangers the pipeline poses to the climate, vulnerable ecosystems, and livelihoods. Resistance from local residents and climate activists, the pipeline - which is scheduled to extend from Hoima, Uganda, to Tanga, Tanzania - became the focus of debate worldwide. Activists who are part of the Stop EACOP coalition, have been unrelenting in their call on financial institutions to distance themselves from the proposed pipeline, resulting in 24 commercial banks and 18 (re)insurers committing to not supporting the project.

Experts say the pipeline will produce 25 times host nations' combined annual emissions, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) warning that the world risked not meeting its climate goals if new fossil fuel projects were not stopped.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.