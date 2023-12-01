Kenya: President Ruto Heading to Dubai for COP28

Nairobi — President William Ruto will on Thursday jet out of the country to Dubai for the 28th Conference of the Parties(COP) 28 to advocate for Kenya and Africa's climate change agenda.

Ruto will emphasize transformative climate action that is urgently needed to correct the world current trajectory alongside 100 global leaders participating at the COP 28 from November 30 to December 2.

The head of state who also chairs the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) will deliver a statement on behalf of Africa highlighting the continent's priorities and building on the historic African Leaders Nairobi Declaration adopted at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi in September 2023.

Ruto aims to establish Kenya and Africa as key hubs for green manufacturing supporting the global decarbonization Agenda as the continent is enriched with vast natural resources and untapped renewable energy potential that position Africa to contribute significantly to global climate Action.

He will also advocate for comprehensive financial reforms emphasizing the need to align international financial institutions including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with Africa's development and climate goals.

The head of state will as well spearhead the launch of the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative(AGII),a collaboration between COP 28 Presidency (UAE)the Kenyan government and other African states with a goal of assisting the African countries in developing green industries to drive economic growth.

He will also lead a New Framework on Climate Finance drawing on the G20 outcomes, the Bridgetown Initiative, the Paris Summit for a new financial pact and the Nairobi Declaration.

In November 2022 during COP 27 held in Egypt Ruto shifted the African Climate narrative from victimhood to opportunity where he has consistently emphasized the need for tangible climate change.