Kenya: Ichung'wah Lauds Raila Odinga for Endorsing NADCO Report

Nairobi — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah has lauded Azimio la Umoja Coalition Leader Raila Odinga for endorsing some of the recommendations in the National Dialogue (NADCO) Report.

On his X account, Ichung'wah on Friday said the move marks a significant start for the country's political dialogue and peacekeeping efforts.

Ichung'wah stated that different philosophies ought to cooperate to achieve the common good.

"Baba, Raila Odinga, every good journey has a good start. As we said, 'Political contestations should never be a catalyst for animosity or hatred, instead, they should serve as avenues for constructive dialogue, where differing ideologies converge in pursuit of the greater good," Ichung'wah said.

This comes when Azimio leader Odinga though endorsing the NADCO report, termed it as "imperfect and unfinished", but " a good start".

In a statement on November 29, Odinga regarded the report to be incomplete, since it did not address the most pertinent issues such as the cost of living.

"The document the team has come up with is, ultimately, imperfect, and unfinished. But it is a beginning," read the statement.

He blamed the Kenya Kwanza government, saying they were unwilling to deal with the major problem of the cost of living.

Odinga said that Azimio will be engaging with Kenyans in the upcoming weeks, to address the expense of living, which Raila characterized as intolerable for the majority of Kenyans.

"Azimio however remains deeply disappointed that the committee was not able to agree on the one fundamental issue on which Kenyans are united across the political divide. The two teams were unable to agree on the need and the means to reduce the cost of living," read the statement.

"Kenyans will recall that at the beginning of the talks, the Kenya Kwanza administration was adamant that cost of living would never be taken to the discussion table, let alone being discussed."

Odinga also alluded to the prospect of a referendum, saying that if one were to occur, the coalition would be able to formally establish several of its initiatives, like the establishment of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

"At all times, we will retain the right to call on the people to take steps that we deem necessary to force the government to lower the cost of living," read the statement.

"We also support the document with a proviso that certain aspects must be approved by the people by way of a referendum."

Odinga did, however, commend NADCO for its recommendations about electoral justice. These recommendations include extending the period for the Supreme Court to hear and rule on a presidential election petition from 14 to 21 days, auditing the 2022 election process, and reorganizing and reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).