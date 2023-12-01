Kenya: Habitat for Humanity Kenya, Homa Bay County Sign MOU on Affordable Housing

Nairobi — In a significant step towards fostering sustainable development, Habitat for Humanity Kenya (HFH Kenya) and Homabay County Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing a comprehensive framework for collaboration towards affordable housing.

The signing ceremony led by Her Excellency Governor Glady Wanga and Habitat for Humanity Kenya National Director Anthony Okoth took place at the Habitat for Humanity offices in Nairobi.

Speaking during the signing of the MoU Governor Gladys Wanga said: "This partnership well aligns with our vision for the sustainable development of Homa Bay County. Together with Habitat for Humanity Kenya, we aim to address the housing needs of our residents and enhance the overall quality of life."

Habitat For humanity Kenya National Director, Anthony Okoth, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are committed to fostering sustainable and innovative shelter solutions, improving land tenure options, ensuring effective water management, sanitation, and hygiene, and implementing livelihood and market-based interventions."

The partnership has already made strides in Homa Bay County, with Habitat for Humanity Kenya having invested over approximately over Kes 91 million to build houses for the vulnerable families; rehabilitated water points, trained groups comprising of youths, women, and people with disability on the production of Interlocking stabilized soil blocks (ISSB) and bought manual ISSB machines for them to support their livelihood activities since 2016.

Through advocacy for security of land tenure thematic area, HFH Kenya through the Ministry of Lands, Law Society of Kenya and Homabay Law courts has trained local administration, identified, and trained the community social mobilizers on security of land tenure, discussed land issues with land stakeholders and conducted community sensitization on land tenure.

In a concerted effort to tackle critical issues faced by vulnerable communities, Homa Bay County is set to collaborate with Habitat for Humanity Kenya (HFH Kenya) to address challenges related to land tenure insecurity and recurring flooding in the region.

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, Governor Gladys Wanga affirmed, "The determination of Homa Bay County to team up with HFH Kenya aims to secure land tenure, particularly focusing on vulnerable groups such as widows and orphans. The current situation, where many stand unable to afford the cost of succession processes, leaves them in precarious situations. We extend our gratitude to HFH Kenya for their willingness to contribute their expertise to alleviate this issue."

The County Attorney, Counsel Fredrick Orego stressed the primary challenge of obtaining land titles and the inability of families to undergo the succession process. To address these concerns, HFH Kenya expressed their commitment to collaborate with stakeholders, including civil society organizations like the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The plan involves organizing legal clinics, offering advice to communities, raising awareness, and empowering individuals. Additionally, the county will provide its legal team to assist in this endeavor.