South Africa: Heatwave Breaks Temperature Records for November - South African News Briefs - December 1, 2023

Cape Town —

Heatwave Breaks Temperature Records for November - Weather Service

A recent heatwave in the northeastern parts of the country broke temperature records for November, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said. Extreme hot conditions struck on Sunday, November 19 and afterwards, News24 reports. According to the weather service, more than 10 stations recorded the highest temperature records on November 27. The weather station at Augrabies Falls recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.7°C. This broke its previous record of 46.2°C recorded roughly four years ago on 28 November 2019. "It must be noted that the highest maximum temperature record for Augrabies Falls remains at 48.6°C, measured on 5 January 2016, and the 46.7°C is the new record for the month of November," it said. The weather service forecasts above-normal temperatures countrywide over the summer.

Joburg Taxpayers to Pay For CBD Blast Repairs After Govt Rejects Disaster Declaration

The City of Johannesburg will have to foot the bill for the street repairs after its request to declare a local state of disaster, which would unlock much-needed funding from the National Treasury, was denied by the national government, News24 reports. The City estimates that it will cost around R178 million to fix Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) which suffered a massive gas explosion on July 19. The blast was caused by methane gas that bubbled to the highest point of the cavity under the road. The gas was trapped in the tunnel because manholes had been welded shut to prevent cable theft, and a spark from an unknown origin ignited it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Environment Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

V&A Waterfront to Commission R184 Million Desalination Plant in Early 2024

JSE-listed Growthpoint Properties and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), equal joint owners of the Victoria & Alfred (V&A) Waterfront in Cape Town, will be commissioning a R184 million desalination plant in the precinct in March and April next year, Moneyweb reports. At full capacity, it will enable the Waterfront - a popular tourist destination - to go off the water grid. David Green, the chief executive of the V&A Waterfront, said the investment in the desalination plant is being made to mitigate the risk to the investments made in the Waterfront precinct because of water shortages. The precinct also has full generator backup across all hotels, restaurants, and retail outlets. De Klerk said Growthpoint has invested in excess of R500 million into electricity projects and R100 million in water initiatives. "So we are becoming utilities as landlords by default," he said.

More South African news