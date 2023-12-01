Rwanda: Brazilian World Cup Winner Edmilson in Kigali

Former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Edmilson Gomes Moraes is in Rwanda where he is attending player presentation for the 2023 Veterans' Club World Championship (VCWC) on Thursday.

The 2002 World Cup winner was spotted at the Kigali International Airport on Thursday morning together with VCWC president Fred Siewe.

"He will be with us during today's CVWC legends event. We are introducing the first 30 names of football legends that will participate in the 2023 Veterans World Cup. We will also start selling the Stadium tickets," Siewe told Times Sport.

SPOTTED: Brazilian World Cup winner and former Barcelona player Edmilson is in Kigali. More details to follow... pic.twitter.com/Uw1ayYkNDn-- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) November 30, 2023

Edmilson joins a long list of renowned footballers, past and present, who have previously visited Rwanda among whom are Sergio Ramos, Julian Draxler, Keylor Navas, David Luiz, Lauren Etame Mayer, Pedro Pauleta, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o and Sergio Aguero among others.

Born in the Brazilian city of Taquaritinga, Edmilson who operated as a central defender as well as a central midfielder previously played for clubs including Lyon in the French Ligue 1 as well as Spanish La Liga clubs like Barcelona, Villarreal and Real Zaragoza.

For the Brazilian national team, he was capped 39 times from 2000 to 2007, scoring one goal.

He was part of the Brazilian team that won the 2002 FIFA World Cup held in Japan and South Korea after beating Germany 2-0 in the final courtesy of Ronaldo double.