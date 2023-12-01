South Africa: Sundowns Smash Chiefs' Record

After recently entering the history books as inaugural African Football League champions, Mamelodi Sundowns returned home to notch a new Premier Soccer League record.

Wednesday's 2-0 victory over SuperSport United saw the Brazilians setting a new record of nine straight league wins from the start of a season during the PSL era.

In the process, they broke Kaizer Chiefs' record of eight consecutive victories registered when they started the 2014/15 season en route to the PSL title, their last piece of silverware.

"I have to first start by congratulating the football club, the technical team and players who are incredible human beings," said Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena after the SuperSport match.

"I would like to also congratulate the supporters for getting the bragging rights in the very important derby.

"I congratulate the team for breaking and setting another record, which is nine straight wins.

"This is a record that has been standing for almost two decades. It is incredible what this group keeps on doing."

The Brazilians have been setting new bars in the PSL in recent seasons.

Last term they smashed their record of successive PSL victories when they went on a 15-match winning streak.

It was a season they broke their feat of 11 straight wins managed during the 2006/07 season under Gordon Igesund.

Wednesday's achievement could serve as a warning to TP Mazembe whom they visit for Saturday's CAF Champions League Group A clash.

Mazembe could be terrified by Sundowns' form because already in March 2021, the Brazilians ended the Congolese side's 74-match unbeaten home record in African competitions.

Masandawana had won 2-1 in Lubumbashi to silence the Ravens who were invincible in their backyard.