South Africa: What Tyla Was Doing When She Got Her Grammy News

1 December 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

South African sensation Tyla spilled the beans on her Grammy nomination during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I jumped up! I was screaming. I can't believe it. It's crazy!" said the excited teenager about her Grammy nomination in the Best African Music Performance category for her hit track, "Water".

In a chat with J-Hud, Tyla shared how she got the life-changing news.

"I was in my hotel room in New York. I didn't expect it at all. My label was like, 'Just watch the livestream; maybe you'll get nominated.' I watched the thing from the beginning and when I saw my name..."

Tyla couldn't contain herself, letting out a strong "Yoh!"

Hudson congratulated Tyla on representing her home country, and the rising star shared her dream:

"I've always wanted to have a South African on the same stage as the greats. I feel like that's the goal. I really want to become an example for other African artists wanting to do the same."

Tyla, known for her viral "Water" dance, gave J-Hud a crash course in the sensational moves that have taken TikTok by storm.

