South Africa: What Tyla Was Doing When She Got Her Grammy News

South African sensation Tyla spilled the beans on her Grammy nomination during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I jumped up! I was screaming. I can't believe it. It's crazy!" said the excited teenager about her Grammy nomination in the Best African Music Performance category for her hit track, "Water".

In a chat with J-Hud, Tyla shared how she got the life-changing news.

"I was in my hotel room in New York. I didn't expect it at all. My label was like, 'Just watch the livestream; maybe you'll get nominated.' I watched the thing from the beginning and when I saw my name..."

Tyla couldn't contain herself, letting out a strong "Yoh!"

Hudson congratulated Tyla on representing her home country, and the rising star shared her dream:

"I've always wanted to have a South African on the same stage as the greats. I feel like that's the goal. I really want to become an example for other African artists wanting to do the same."

Tyla, known for her viral "Water" dance, gave J-Hud a crash course in the sensational moves that have taken TikTok by storm.

