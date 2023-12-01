South Africa: Meyiwa Trial Postponed to January

1 December 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, currently underway at the Pretoria High Court, has been postponed until January of next year due to the illness of one of the lawyers involved.

The trial had been proceeding with a "trial within a trial" to decide the admissibility of confession statements made by two of the accused.

On Thursday, lead investigator Bongani Gininda was back on the witness stand, with Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, the lawyer representing the first two accused, continuing his questioning regarding the warrant of arrest for the first accused.

However, the proceedings were interrupted when the relevant documentation could not be located.

The court then adjourned, with the expectation of a brief pause, but it extended to nearly an hour when it resumed.

During this time, Mngomezulu informed the court, "My lord, I have discussed with my colleagues the situation. I've indicated that I'm not feeling well."

As a result of the lawyer's illness and the need to gather the necessary paperwork, the trial within a trial has been temporarily halted.

It is set to resume on 22 January, with further proceedings to determine the admissibility of the confession statements in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

Compiled by staff writer

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.