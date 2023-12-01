South Africa: Meyiwa Trial Postponed to January

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, currently underway at the Pretoria High Court, has been postponed until January of next year due to the illness of one of the lawyers involved.

The trial had been proceeding with a "trial within a trial" to decide the admissibility of confession statements made by two of the accused.

On Thursday, lead investigator Bongani Gininda was back on the witness stand, with Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, the lawyer representing the first two accused, continuing his questioning regarding the warrant of arrest for the first accused.

However, the proceedings were interrupted when the relevant documentation could not be located.

The court then adjourned, with the expectation of a brief pause, but it extended to nearly an hour when it resumed.

During this time, Mngomezulu informed the court, "My lord, I have discussed with my colleagues the situation. I've indicated that I'm not feeling well."

As a result of the lawyer's illness and the need to gather the necessary paperwork, the trial within a trial has been temporarily halted.

It is set to resume on 22 January, with further proceedings to determine the admissibility of the confession statements in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

Compiled by staff writer