Rwanda Moves Seven Places Up in November FIFA Rankings

Rwanda has improved by seven spots globally to rank 133rd up from 140th in the latest Coca Cola FIFA rankings released Thursday, November 30.

The latest improvement follows Amavubi's perfect start to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers during which the drew goalless against Zimbabwe before stunning South Africa 2-0 in November to take the top spot in Group C.

Rwanda's highest ever position in the FIFA ranking was 64th in the world. It was achieved in March 2015 under the tutelage of English gaffer Stephen Constantine whereas the lowest was 178th in the world in July 1999 under German trainer Rudi Gutendorf.

Uganda (92nd) is the highest-ranked African nation from the CECAFA zone despite dropping by three places in the world rankings (from 89th) the Cranes also sit 19th in Africa down from 18th in the September rankings.

Morocco, who reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, maintain their top spot in Africa, and 14th in the world, a place down from the September rankings. They are followed by Senegal while Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt complete the top five.

World champions Argentina remain at the summit of the world, followed by World Cup 2022 runners-up France. England, Belgium and Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Italy and Croatia feature in the top 10.