Ethiopia: Discover the New Face of Addis Ababa!

Currently, Addis Ababa is gaining new tourist attractions, hotels, touristic services, among others that enable the city to become more preferable among the international tourists. Are you looking to immerse yourself in a unique cultural experience? Are you a traveler seeking to explore a city with rich historical significance? Look no further than Addis Ababa, the vibrant capital city of Ethiopia. Home to a plethora of historical landmarks, diverse cultures, and enchanting landscapes, Addis Ababa has recently unveiled some exciting new tourist attractions that are sure to captivate your senses.

The Entoto, Unity, and Friendship parks in Addis Ababa are attracting tourists and boosting the economy as they offer a variety of attractions for both local and international visitors.

Entoto Park, one of the parks built as part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's initiative to make the capital city more attractive for tourists and investors, has been attracting foreign visitors and benefiting the local economy.

As you walk along the winding trails of Entoto Park, you'll be greeted by lush greenery, vibrant flowers, and majestic trees. The park's natural beauty is truly a sight to behold, making it a perfect spot for nature enthusiasts and photographers alike.

The park, located in the Entoto Mountains, offers stunning views of the city and is home to a variety of hiking and biking trails, picnic areas, restaurants and cafes, a horseback riding area, an artificial lake, a go-kart track, a library, a cinema, and sports centers. In addition, Entoto Park offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. This sprawling park is nestled within the stunning Entoto Mountain range, providing visitors with breathtaking panoramic views of the city below.

Entoto Park is not only a natural paradise, but it also holds great historical significance. The park is home to the Entoto Maryam Church, an iconic Ethiopian Orthodox church that dates back to the late 19th century. Visitors can explore the church and learn about its rich cultural heritage. Currently, Entoto Park has something for everyone a fun-filled day of sports and games. The park offers various recreational facilities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, and sports fields.

Addis Ababa Public Recreation Administration Corporation (AAPRAC) Chief Advisor, Girma Mengesha said that at least 1,000 people visit the park every day, including 500-600 foreign tourists.

The AAPRAC is responsible for the management and maintenance of public parks and recreation facilities in Addis Ababa.

It is committed to making public parks and recreation facilities accessible to residents and visitors, and providing them with places to relax and enjoy nature, exercise, and socialize, Girma said.

As to him, AAPRAC has made a number of improvements to Entoto Park, including new hiking and biking trails, picnic areas, restaurants and cafes, a horseback riding area, an artificial lake, a go-kart track, a library, a cinema, and sports centers.

"We are confident that the park will continue to attract foreign tourists and benefit the local economy for many years to come."

As we add facility, the number of tourists is increasing. Therefore, we are on the final stage of building circus, 3 football fields, and amphitheater, he revealed.

Visitors are coming from all over the world mainly from China , Asia, and Europe. The city is expecting over a million local and international tourists to visit the parks of the city.

The economic benefits of Entoto Park are already being felt in the local community. Many people have been employed in the park's restaurants and cafes, and there is a growing demand for tour guides and other tourism-related services.

The AAPRAC is confident that Entoto Park will continue to grow in popularity and become one of Ethiopia's leading tourist destinations.

Unity Park is another exciting addition to Addis Ababa's list of tourist attractions. This expansive park is located within the historical precinct of the National Palace and encompasses beautifully landscaped gardens, historical sites, and cultural exhibits.

Unity and Friendship parks, two of the popular parks in Addis Ababa, attract many local and international tourists with their diverse attractions, including a zoo, aquarium, aviary, gardens, historical buildings, artificial lake, and water fountain lights, Unity Park Communication Head Getachew Beyene said.

According to him, Unity Park attracts an average of 1,000 visitors per day, while Friendship Park attracts an average of 1,800 to 2,000 visitors per day.

Most of the visitors are tourists from other countries who are interested in learning about Ethiopian culture and history.

Accordingly, the parks are two of the most popular parks in Addis Ababa. Unity Park is a large urban park that was inaugurated in 2019. It is located on the grounds of the National Palace and features a variety of attractions, including a zoo, aquarium, aviary, gardens, and historical buildings.

Friendship Park, also known as Sheger Park, is a smaller park located next to Unity Park. It features an artificial lake, a square to gather, and also water fountain lights at nighttime. It also contains lots of flowers with diverse species of flora.

In sum, the Ethiopian government has been working on the development of the tourism sector through its Home Grown Economic Reform. At present the government is promoting new tourism destinations with the view to enhancing revenue from the sector. The effort to renovate tourism sites and develop existing ones is being carried out in order to improve the tourist flow, according to ministry of Tourism.