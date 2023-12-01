Botswana: Construction of Gumare Hospital Soon

Seronga — Gumare is set to finally have a long-awaited hospital, as confirmed by Assistant Minister of Health, Mr Sethomo Lelatisitswe. The hospital, which has been in the planning phase for several years, will be constructed through the second Transitional National Development Plan under the development manager model.

During a Kgotla meeting addressed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Mr Lelatisitswe shared that the envisioned hospital had a budget of P120 million and was a testament to the government's commitment in addressing health challenges in the Okavango District.

The project, he said would be managed the Development Manager (DM) model, introduced by the government this year aimed at ensuring the timely completion of projects.

Responding to concerns raised by the Seronga Village Development Committee (VDC) chairperson, Mr Lelatisitswe stated that the Seronga clinic will undergo upgrades to include a two-bed maternity wing and six additional beds for admitting patients.

The clinic upgrading project would be made possible through the assistance of a donor, the American Embassy. The ministry has already identified a suitable location in Seronga for the construction of the clinic.

The donor is currently working on the clinic designs and determining the associated costs. Once finalised, he said the construction of the clinic would commence.

Addressing another question, Mr Lelatisitswe explained that Beetsha, being a small village, would only have a visiting doctor who would provide regular services. "Due to staff shortage challenges faced by the Ministry, it is not feasible to station a doctor in each village across the country," the assistant minister said.

Highlighting crucial issues affecting the village, Seronga VDC chairperson, Mr Motsholathebe Maeze, requested the upgrading of their current clinic, citing its age and size as concerns.

Mr Maeze also highlighted the challenges faced by the junior school, including a shortage of classrooms and staff accommodation.

Echoing the same sentiments, Beetsha VDC chairperson, Mr Keapoletswe Moyenga, expressed the need for a permanent doctor at the clinic in Beetsha. He further emphasised the shortage of classrooms and staff accommodation at Beetsha Primary School.

BOPA