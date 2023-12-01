Africa: Bumper TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Action Lined up for Sunday

Match Day 2 of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup resumes on Sunday, 03 December in another Sunday dose of African club football across the continent.

A total of eight fixtures have been lined up for Sunday to keep fans of the African game entertained, as the race to a place in the knockout stages of the competition gradually heats up.

Kicking things off will be the reigning champions of the competition, USM Alger who will be travelling from the northern tip of the continent down to the south where they will face South Africa's, SuperSport United - runners up of the competition in 2017.

In a simultaneous fixture, Libya's Abu Salem who played well against Zamalek last week despite their narrow 1-0 loss have a chance to reverse their fortunes when they travel to Angola's Segrada Esperanca, who are fresh from their 2-0 win over CO Coyah last weekend.

In Mali, Stade Malien plays host to RS Berkane of Morocco who are looking at reclaiming their 2022 title in this new season. The Moroccans got their campaign off to a good start last weekend with a 2-0 victory over debutants Sekhukhune United of South Africa but will have a much tougher assignment when facing Stade Malien who won 3-1 away from home against Diables Noirs last week.

In the western part of the continent, a fierce duel takes place between Ghana's Dreams FC and Rivers United of Nigeria. The Ghanaians are aiming to secure a comeback victory after last weekend's loss to Tunisia's Club Africain, while Rivers United head into the clash high in confidence following their 3-0 victory over Academica do Lobito at home.

Both Club Africain and Academica do Lobito face each other in the early evening fixture where the Tunisians are aiming for nothing less than a victory to keep their winning run, while the Angolans will be looking at getting out of the bottom of the group.

Closing off the Sunday fixtures will be Guinea's CO Coyah welcoming former champions, Zamalek in a must win match for the hosts, in what will be an uphill task against the highly experienced Egyptian side.

Sekhukhune United, who recently appointed a new coach in Lehlohonolo Seema must get a result against Diables Noirs. Both sides suffered losses against RS Berkane and Sagrada Esperanca respectively and anything less than a win from either side will put them in a very difficult position to come back into contention for a place in the knockout stages.

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Fixtures | Sunday, 03 December:

13h00 GMT | Abu Salem v Sagrada Esperanca

13h00 GMT | SuperSport United v USM Alger

16h00 GMT | Stade Malien v RS Berkane

16h00 GMT | Dreams FC v Rivers United

16h00 GMT | Al Hilal Benghazi v Modern Future

16h00 GMT | Academica do Lobito v Club Africain

17h00 GMT | CO Coyah v Zamalek

19h00 GMT | Sekhukhune United v Diables Noirs