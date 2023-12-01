Kenya's Inflation Eases Marginally to 6.8%

Nairobi — Kenya's inflation eased slightly to 6.8 percent year-on-year in November from 6.9 percent a month earlier.

In a statement to newsrooms, KNBS Director General Macdonald Obudho says on a month-on-month basis inflation was 0.2 percent, compared to 1 percent in October.

KNBS says the year-on-year inflation was majorly driven by transport, housing and utilities as well as food.

"This was mainly driven by the increase in prices of commodities under transport (13.6%), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (8.5%) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (7.6%),"read the statement by Obudho.

These three divisions account for over 57 per cent of the weights of the 13 broad categories.

According to KNBS, Consumer Price Index (CPI) and inflation is generated from data collected through monthly surveys of retail prices that target a representative basket of household consumption goods and services.

The data collection is conducted in the second and third weeks of the month from a sample of outlets located in 50 data collection zones across the country.