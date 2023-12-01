South Africa: President Ramaphosa Arrives in Dubai to Participate in the World Climate Action Summit

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), today, Thursday 30 November 2023, to lead South Africa's participation in the United Nations climate-focused Conference of Parties (COP28).

COP28, brings together world leaders to present on progress and ambition across all pillars of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as adopted in the Paris Agreement in 2015. The Conference will also provide momentum and guidance for the remainder of the COP, will be presided over by COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber of the United Arab Emirates.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted an invitation by President-Designate of the Conference of Parties (COP28) UAE, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber to participate in the World Climate Action Summit to be held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 1 and 2 December 2023.

The 2023 COP28, will be held from 30 November - 12 December 2023 at the Dubai Expo in the United Arab Emirates.

Another key feature in the Conference will be the 18th COP Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP18) and the fifth COP Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA) sessions.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy will lead the country's participation for the remainder of the Conference until the 12 December 2023.

South Africa's participation at the Conference is in the context of its national determination as set out in the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan, to significantly reduce emission in line with the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015.

COP28 presents an opportunity to fast-track the energy transition by building the energy system of the future, while rapidly decarbonising the current energy system to keep 1.5°C within reach.

South African delegation to the Conference will include; government and business representatives in recognition of the value of partnerships in dealing with the challenge of climate change and sustainable development.

The Conference will witness the first Global Stocktake (GST) which is the main mechanism under the UNFCCC's Paris Agreement to take stock of the collective challenges and opportunities in the implementation of the Agreement and will provide a comprehensive assessment of progress made since its adoption.

This will help align efforts on climate action, including measures that need to be implemented to bridge the gaps in progress.

The purpose is to help inform parties in preparing their next nationally determined contributions to the Paris Agreement to raise ambition and accelerate climate action, as well as to enhance international cooperation.

Minister Barbara Creecy, and her counterpart from Denmark, Minister Dan Jørgensen, were requested by the UAE in its capacity as COP28 Presidency-designate, to co-facilitate discussions at a political level amongst ministers responsible for climate change ahead of the Global Stocktake (GST) discussions.