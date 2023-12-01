Zimbabwe: Mliswa Demands Answers, Questions Silence Two Years After Death of Zida CEO Munatsi in Mysterious Fire

FORMER Member of Parliament (MP) Temba Mliswa has questioned State Security agencies' silence and demanded answers two years after the death of Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Doug Munatsi in a mysterious fire.

Munatsi was found dead at his upmarket Northfields Flat in Harare after a reported explosion.

His death raised questions and stirred conspiracy theories after it was discovered the fire did not kill him and he had scars on his feet and hands.

Reports that he was set to present a report on Zimbabwe's Land Audit to Mnangagwa days before his death also raised theories.

"For who he was and what we shared as brothers it would be amiss and immoral to acquiesce to dark forces by being silent when answers are yet to be given for his death. I will continue asking for answers to bring dignity to his death and memory," said Mliswa on X.

"In that vacuum of silence, many conspiracies still float around and it's understandable why it should be so. The finality of his death created a lot of questions that any self-respecting nation should have worked hard to resolve and answer.

"Doug being CEO for the Zimbabwe Investments and Development Agency was him simply being patriotic, otherwise he didn't need that job. I told him that he should only be either of two things; Minister of Finance or Permanent Secretary in the same Ministry. Those could be his levels."

Munatsi was accorded a State-assisted funeral by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who at the time consoled his family with hope of an expedited end to investigations.

"As we await completion of Police investigations into this fatal fire incident, may they continue to find comfort and solace in the visible footprints the late departed made in serving the country," said Mnangagwa in 2021.

His case was being investigated under ZRP Harare Central Case Number IR 112047.