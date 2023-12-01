Botswana: Big Scorers Clash in Womens League

Gaborone — A mouth-watering encounter is expected between log leaders Townships Rollers and second placed Ginomai at Lekidi West at 4pm on Saturday in the Gaborone City Football Association Women's Division Two League

Both teams won their league openers last week with Township Rollers beating FC Legends 26-0 while Ginomai beat Vicomates 5-1.

It now remains to be seen, which between the two clubs, will win the bragging rights this weekend.

Ginomai coach Thato Tshabuwe said that they have prepared well for the game, adding that they know Rollers can be ruthless in front of the goalpost.

"We managed to watch them when they scored 26 goals. To be honest, we cannot allow them to embarrass us with that score margin," he said.

He said his major worry was that a significant portion of Ginomai players were tertiary students and since most of them have closed, they are out of town for their vacations.

Tshabuwe vowed that despite the unavailability of some players, they will be solid in the midfield and defence and would retain last week's tactics for this game.

Rollers coach, Thabang Thatoeng was equally confident of a good outcome, and stated that his team had prepared well for the weekend's game.

He said they have put last weekend's decisive win behind them and were focused on the Ginomai game.

Thatoeng stated that their plan was to be consistent throughout, as their ultimate goal was to win the championship and gain promotion to the First Division League.

"We will take each game as it comes, without any pressure, but this season we are on a mission, which is to join the big girls in the Women's First Division," he said.

In other games to be played on Saturday, FC Legends will play against Royal GFA 09 at Lekidi West.

Geronah will have a date with Wonder Girls and all the two games starts at 9am, while at 4pm at Lekidi East, Vicomates will play against Untouchable.

BOPA