Uganda: Minister Onek for Transparent NGO Spending in Refugee Assistance Programs

The Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, Hillary Onek, has underscored the government's imperative role in overseeing how NGOs allocate funds received from donor countries for refugee assistance programs.

The call comes as Uganda grapples with an increasing influx of asylum seekers from conflict-ridden regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and Burundi.

During a meeting held under the comprehensive Refugee Response Framework in preparation for the upcoming Global Refugee Forum in Geneva this December, Minister Hillary Onek expressed concerns about the allocation of funds by NGOs, emphasizing the need for transparency and efficiency in expenditures related to refugee response.

"Onek stressed the government's need to supervise NGO expenditures, faulting many NGOs for indulging in luxurious spending with minimal efficacy towards the critical needs of refugee response," stated the Minister during the engagement.

Uganda faces the challenging task of accommodating asylum seekers seeking refuge for various reasons, including inter-communal violence and political instability in neighboring East African states.

Minister Onek highlighted the strain on resources and appealed to the countries of origin of refugees and responsible relief-aiding NGOs to increase support for Uganda's refugee response.

"The government is challenged with the increasing influx of refugees in Uganda with minimal resources to cater for their service delivery, we appeal to mother countries of the refugees and responsible relief-aiding NGOs to increase support towards the refugee response in Uganda" Onek stated.

Key stakeholders at the meeting emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in coordinating models for refugee matters, aligning initiatives for the upcoming Global Refugee Forum.

Hellen Bugaari, Director of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) Secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister, and Matthew Crentsil, UNHCR Country Representative, highlighted the need for joint coordination to address the challenges faced by refugees on a global scale.

As Uganda prepares to present its efforts and challenges at the Global Refugee Forum, the government's call for transparent spending by NGOs underscores the commitment to ensuring that funds are effectively utilized to address the critical needs of refugees.