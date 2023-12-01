Uganda: Public Service Commission Raises Alarm Over Political Interference in Karamoja Recruitment Process

The Public Service Commission has sounded an alarm regarding political interference in the human resource recruitment process in Karamoja, expressing grave concerns over the hiring of under-qualified candidates and the prevalence of unfilled positions at the district level.

Public Service Minister Muruli Mukasa, addressing the issue, emphasized the detrimental impact of political meddling on the integrity of the recruitment process.

"Politicians in Karamoja are interfering with the recruitment of qualified candidates, resulting in the hiring of unqualified staff," noted Minister Mukasa, shedding light on the pressing challenges faced in the region.

The revelation surfaced during a comprehensive two-day regional stakeholder meeting organized by the Public Service Commission in Karamoja.

Nepotism emerged as a recurring issue influencing recruitment practices, as highlighted by State Minister Grace Mary Mugasa.

The forum provided a platform to address these concerns and explore solutions to uphold fair and merit-based hiring practices.

Last November, anonymous letters surfaced, urging non-Karamojong staff at Moroto and Matany Hospitals to vacate their positions and leave the region, prompting police involvement in the case.

Mark Aol from the Service Commission in Moroto expressed concern over politicians seemingly influencing hiring decisions, while Minister Muruli Mukasa reiterated the need for impartiality in the recruitment process.

However, politicians, including LC5 Chairperson Lokol Paul of Nabilatuk, refuted the allegations of interference, creating a complex narrative surrounding the recruitment challenges in Karamoja.

The persisting issue of vacant positions within various districts has led to substantial funds being returned to the central government.

Public Accounts Committee member Gilbert Oulanya highlighted that this year alone, billions of shillings have been remitted due to unoccupied positions.

In response to these challenges, the Ministers for Public Service have pledged increased oversight and frequent monitoring of districts to address emerging gaps in the recruitment process.

State Minister Grace Mary Mugasa emphasized the commitment to ensuring fairness and merit-based selection.

As the Public Service Commission endeavors to curtail undue influence in recruitment procedures, the critical need for impartiality and merit-based selection remains a top priority in ensuring effective governance and service delivery within the Karamoja region.