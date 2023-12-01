Uganda: UN Launches Cutting-Edge Virtual Training Centre for Peacekeepers in Entebbe

The United Nations Academy for Peace Operations has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Virtual Instructor-Led Training facility at the Regional Service Center in Entebbe.

The launch event witnessed significant insights from key figures, emphasizing the transformative impact of this initiative.

Paulin Djomo, the Director of the Regional Service Center in Entebbe, highlighted the pivotal role of the Virtual Instructor-Led Training Center in strengthening the capacity, performance, safety, and security of UN peacekeepers.

Djomo emphasized that this innovative approach involves online training, effectively reducing the financial burden associated with traditional physical training methods.

"Investing in virtual training is not just a cost-saving measure; it's a strategic move to empower our peacekeepers with cutting-edge skills and knowledge," said Djomo during the launch event.

Furthermore, Djomo revealed the UN's plans to establish a Peacekeeping Intelligence Academy in Entebbe.

This academy will play a crucial role in training police personnel on advanced information gathering techniques, equipping them to make informed decisions in complex situations.

"Our commitment extends beyond training; we aim to create a hub for intelligence excellence, ensuring our peacekeepers are well-prepared to navigate evolving challenges," added Djomo.

Bernado Mariano Junior, the UN Acting Director for Regional and International Political Affairs, underscored the role of the virtual training facility in leveraging telemedicine to mitigate risks for UN peacekeepers.

By incorporating telemedicine, the UN aims to minimize injuries and potential fatalities among peacekeeping forces.

"Integrating telemedicine into our training protocols reflects our dedication to the well-being of our peacekeepers. This technology will not only enhance medical support but also contribute to overall mission effectiveness," stated Mariano.

Sherri Aker, Deputy Dean at NATO Communication and Information Agency, shared insights on the global significance of such advancements.

Aker highlighted the collaborative nature of these efforts, emphasizing NATO's commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen international peacekeeping capabilities.

"As partners in global security, NATO recognizes the importance of technological advancements in training. The launch of the Virtual Instructor-Led Training facility aligns with our shared commitment to fostering a safer world," affirmed Aker.