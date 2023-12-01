Uganda: Govt Seeks Approval for Shs3.5trillion Borrowing to Addressing Funding Gaps

1 December 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Shamim Nabakooza

The government has tabled a supplementary schedule requesting parliamentary approval for a shs3.5 trillion borrowing plan.

This financial maneuver aims to address previously unfunded priorities and shortfalls in the 2023/2024 budget, .

State Minister for Finance, Henry Musasizi, emphasized the urgency of parliamentary approval, noting that the funds are crucial for various sectors, including the renewal of National Identification Cards under NIRA and the upcoming Population Census in 2024.

Musasizi revealed that shs1.5 trillion have already been expended under the 3% financial window.

Notably, this allocation has alleviated concerns related to delayed payments for medical interns, who had previously considered striking over perceived violations of a presidential directive calling for a pay increase.

Despite initial assurances from the Ministry of Finance about reducing such supplementary requests, Musasizi justified the move, explaining that critical items were initially omitted from the budget.

The government is committed to maintaining efficiency and not exceeding the 3% limit.

The supplementary budget proposal occurs against the backdrop of the ongoing fiscal year's budget, totaling shs52.7 trillion.

As the budget committee now reviews the government's request, stakeholders await a decision that could significantly impact the nation's financial landscape.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.