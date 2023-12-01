Uganda Cricket Cranes Qualify for T20 World Cup for First Time

Windhoek, Namibia — With five wins from their six games, the Uganda national cricket team have ensured a top-two finish in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier and booked their tickets for the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA. This will be their first-ever appearance in an ICC World Cup event.

Thursday's victory, a compelling nine-wicket victory over Rwanda, saw Cricket Cranes become the sixth African side to qualify for the 2024 edition. favourites Zimbabwe and Kenya, both fell to Uganda and miss out.

This victory marked their fifth win in six games at the Africa Qualifier, following their initial convincing win against Tanzania by eight wickets. Expressing his emotions after the qualification, Uganda's captain Brian Masaba described the achievement as an immensely emotional moment for the team, recognizing the persistent hard work put in behind the scenes.

"It is pretty surreal. I can't put words to the emotions we are feeling now as a team. It's massive for Ugandan cricket and huge for African cricket. A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to get us where we are today. It has been years of toil and hard work, four or five years of sacrifice. The fans joining in the celebrations were pretty special."

Highlighting the potential beyond the cricket powerhouses, Masaba expressed hope that the government and sponsors would support their journey. "I think the whole world realizes there is a lot of potential outside the big nations. Hopefully, this is something the government and sponsors can get behind," he added.

Congratulations to the Cricket Cranes on their remarkable achievement! They have secured their maiden spot at the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA/West Indies. This accomplishment is a testament to their unwavering dedication and resilience. I join the nation as we proudly celebrate... pic.twitter.com/T37eAzTkKb

-- Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) November 30, 2023