Zimbabwe: Cholera Outbreak - Kuwadzana Residents Want Council to Deliver Water in Bowsers, Approach High Court

1 December 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

RESIDENTS in Kuwadzana have approached the High Court seeking an order directing Harare City Council to supply them with water through bowsers after constantly failing to adequately provide it via its pipes.

The Urgent Court Application is in response to a cholera outbreak centred in the high-density suburb and a national disaster as declared by the government.

"I must highlight that the provision of adequate, constant, clean and potable water by the First Respondent to residents, particularly in times of public health emergencies is both a statutory and constitutional imperative," reads Wellington Mariga's application which is being handled by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

"The provision of water is critical to alleviate the cholera outbreak and to guarantee non-recurrence of the disease.

"The 1st Respondent has for many years failed in its duty to provide adequate, constant, clean and potable water to the residents of Harare, Resultantly, cholera outbreaks have frequently occurred in Harare. Some residents have not received any water supplies at all and have had to rely on shallow wells and boreholes for water.

"The erratic water supplies to the suburbs of Kuwadzana have left me and other residents at high risk of contracting cholera. The consequences are too ghastly to contemplate and I say so for pertinent reasons which I will explain hereunder.

"The situation clearly demands extraordinary interventions to improve the water supply. Amongst interventions which could be critical is the immediate deployment of water bowsers to those areas with little to no access to adequate, constant, clean and potable water."

Cholera has killed just above 100 and affected over 5,000 across the country.

It has been reported in all ten provinces of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe's water crisis has been instrumental in the recurrence of the disease that reportedly killed thousands in the 2000s and hundreds two years ago.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.