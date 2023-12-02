Ethiopia: PM Abiy, UAE President Tour Ethiopia's Green Legacy Pavilion At COP28 in Dubai

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured Ethiopia's Green Legacy Pavilion at COP28 in Dubai.

At COP28, Ethiopia is featuring its Green Legacy related development initiatives at the Ethiopia Pavilion in the Green Zone.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the pavilion ahead of its official launch.

The Pavilion shows Ethiopia's strong commitment to address climate change through concrete solutions, the premier said on social media.

"I thank my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for visiting Ethiopia's Green Legacy Pavilion at COP28 where we are showcasing Ethiopia's strong commitment to address climate change through concrete solutions," PM Abiy said.

World leaders are expected to meet today in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to chart an ambitious way forward in the global fight against climate at 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COPs 28).

Over 60,000 people are expected to attend the ten days conference, including delegates from member states of the UNFCCC, industry leaders, youth activists, representatives of indigenous communities, journalists, and other stakeholders.