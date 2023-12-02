Ethiopia Attaches Great Importance to Its Relationship With Angola, Keen to Consolidate Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia attaches great importance to its relationship with Angola and desires to continue further consolidating collaboration especially on key mutual bilateral, regional and global matters, Director General of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Fisseha Shawel said.

The Embassy of Angola in Ethiopia celebrated 48th anniversary of national Independence Day.

The official ceremony took place at in Addis Ababa and was attended by diplomats, the resident community and others.

Director General of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Fisseha Shawel congratulated the Government and People of Angola on the occasion of the national Independence Day.

This day is a special day in the history of Angola, as it takes you back to the time when Angola finally got freedom from colonial rule, he said, adding the people of Angola after a long struggle put an end to five centuries of colonial rule and raised the flag of freedom on this historic day.

Ethiopia and Angola have long-standing bilateral relations despite changes of governments in both countries, Ethiopia feels that this bilateral relations need to be further strengthened to the benefit of the peoples of the two countries and Africa at large, he said.

Fesseha recalled that Ethiopia was supportive of Angola's anti-colonial struggle which helped the peoples of Angola to finally achieve their well deserving freedom.

"Ethiopia attaches great importance to its relationship with the Republic of Angola and desires to continue further consolidating collaboration especially on key mutual bilateral, regional and global matters, most importantly, as Africans, we have also learnt that cooperation and collaboration is vital for our collective survival," the Director General underscored.

This event is an occasion to celebrate and reaffirm the close collaboration between Ethiopia and Angola, manifesting the multitude of relations between our two countries, according to him.

"We want a prosperous Africa based on sustainable and equitable development. Also, we want a united Africa that aspires to fulfill the ideals of Pan Africanism and the vision of an African Renaissance."

Angola's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Miguel César Domingos Bembe said the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Angola and Ethiopia are historic and interoperable.

It is a testimony to the shared values, aspirations and collective commitments between the two nations, aiming at progress and sustainable development, always in defense of Pan-Africanism and Multilateralism, to materialize the "Africa we want," ambassador stressed.

Moreover, ambassador elaborated that both countries have economic potential that serves as a driving force capable of stimulating more comprehensive bilateral cooperation with investment opportunities and partnerships in key areas of common interest.

"We reiterate our determination and commitment to strengthen and expand the relations of cooperation between Angola and Ethiopia, contributing to the development process of both countries," he underlined.

It was on November 11, 1975, through the voice of the first President of the Republic, the late Dr. António Agostinho Neto, that Angola officially became independent.