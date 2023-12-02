Ethiopia: Health Ministry Urges Collaboration of Partners to Eliminate HIV/Aids From Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, December 1 /2023 (ENA) Health Minister Lia Tadesse has called on further collaboration of development partners to eliminate HIV AIDS from Ethiopia.

In her remarks on World AIDS Day commemorated in Addis Ababa today, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse said the day is observed to remember the contributions and leadership of communities in the progress made in HIV AIDS prevention and control globally and in Ethiopia.

"Ethiopia has had significant progress and strides in terms of reducing the incidence and reducing mortality from HIV AIDS. This was possible because of the strong political and government commitment, but combined with our strong partnership with diverse partners."

The prevalence rate of HIV/AIDS, which was 1.26 percent in 2010 has declined to 0.91 percent in 2022, it was learned.

But it's also a critical moment as we still have a long way to go in terms of the ambitious commitment that we have in terms of elimination of HIV AIDS, she stated.

In addition we still have the challenge of stigma discrimination which requires strong attention, the minister noted.

If we collectively work on these with strong engagement of communities, including religious leaders and the media all up to the grassroots level, we will definitely collectively achieve the goal that we have envisioned, Dr. Lia stressed.

UNAIDS in Ethiopia Country Director Francoise Ndyishimiye said by the end of 2022, still 39 million of people were living with HIV/AIDS all over the world.

In Africa, including in Ethiopia, the number of infected people is increasing, mostly young people, she disclosed, adding that we need to act to get a new generation free of HIV.

"Ethiopia has been leading the HIV response, showing its commitment; despite the different challenges we are getting on the point of elimination to end HIV AIDS by 2030. (Therefore) it is important to have again engagement of the highest level leadership in leading with HIV response."

According to Ndyishimiye, UNAIDS along with other entities in Ethiopia and partners is committed to working with the government and the community to effectively address HIV AIDS in the country.

USA Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ervin Massinga said the US government has invested over three billion USD to support the HIV and AIDS response in Ethiopia over the past 13 years.

Under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) strategy, community leadership is at the forefront of our programming and is a key ingredient for the long-term sustainability of the HIV response here in Ethiopia and around the world, he added.

The results we gained together over the past few decades demonstrate the possibility of tremendous goals that can be reached.

The "US government remains committed to ensuring that HIV is no longer a public health threat in Ethiopia by 2030. We remember where we were 20 years ago and are committed to not sliding backwards. Together we can and will control HIV/AIDS epidemic and ensure that Ethiopians are able to fulfill their aspirations for healthier lives."

The World AIDS Day, designated on 1 December every year since 1988, is an international day dedicated to raising the awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection and mourning those who have died of the disease.