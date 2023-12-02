East Africa: Quest for Sea Port Enhances Mutual Benefit, Regional Integration of Horn - Researcher

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's demand for access to the sea is an existential and crucial matter for the development and regional integration of the Horn of Africa, a researcher on African affairs noted.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, the researcher Musa Shekhu said that sea port is a crucial issue for Ethiopia with 120 million population.

Despite the geographical proximity of Ethiopia which is located at a stone's throw from the sea, it is denied access to the sea, he added.

This is an existential matter for Ethiopia, the researcher stated, adding that securing sea port is a sovereign, economic and historical matter.

And there are documents proving Ethiopia's right to a sea port. Those documents and history must be reviewed, the researcher underscored.

Ethiopia has a legal right to have access to the sea, and the country's requests cannot be determined by a specific party, Musa argued, adding that the country seeks to achieve this in a diplomatic manner and in a way that allows the peoples of the Horn of Africa to enjoy economic integration.

According to the researcher, Ethiopia wants neither war nor occupation of the territory of other countries, but engage in diplomacy to ensure mutual benefits.

The Ethiopian position is demonstrated by development projects such as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that cause no harm on others but benefits all countries. Musa said this applies to the request of the country to sea port.