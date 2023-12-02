South Africa: Oil-Soaked Climate Summit Disaster Looms - - Thanks Partly to Elite South African Self-Interest

30 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Patrick Bond

Will COP28 contribute to worsening the climate catastrophe? With climate imperialists and sub-imperialists like Kerry, Al Jaber and Creecy in the lead, how could it not?

To explain environmental policy paralysis over the past quarter century, the hubris of Western governments' delegations always looms large on my radar screen. US climate czar John Kerry, for example, confirmed to Congress in July that the Biden Administration is unwilling to accept even rudimentary "polluter pays" logic. When asked by a Republican conservative, "Are you planning to commit America to climate reparations?" Kerry answered, "No. Under no circumstances." As for a new fund to pay compensation for what is termed "loss & damage," Kerry emphasised, "We specifically put phrases in that negate any possibility of liability."

He won't be alone. South Africa, the continent's leading greenhouse gas emissions source economy, also sends self-interested delegates to annual United Nations climate summits. At the 2009 Copenhagen climate summit, the 15th Conference of Parties (COP), then-South African president Jacob Zuma joined leaders from four of the world's top seven historic emitters: the United States, China, Brazil and India. After a side deal, they imposed a Copenhagen Accord with inadequate emissions cuts and no scope for climate reparations.

G77+China lead negotiator Lumumba Di-Aping warned a civil society meeting how some Africans in Copenhagen were "either lazy...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.