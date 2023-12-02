Africa: For the Aids Response to Succeed, Govts Need to Let Communities Lead

1 December 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Winnie Byanyima

To end Aids as a public health threat by 2030, governments and international partners need to support the communities on the frontlines of the Aids pandemic.

Every minute a life is lost to Aids. This is not fate. That is why we mourn and organise.

We can end Ads. We even know how.

The evidence set out in our new World Aida Day report, Let Communities Lead, is crystal clear.

It is communities who have waged the iconic struggles from South Africa to Thailand to Brazil to break deadly pharma monopolies on access to treatment. It has been communities' campaigning that has brought the price of antiretroviral therapy down from $25,000 per person per year in 1995 to as low as $70 per person per year today.

It is communities who have been fighting, and winning, the struggles which have overturned the cruel and colonial laws which criminalised LGBTQI people. Decriminalisation in countries like India, Botswana, Antigua and Barbuda, Singapore, Barbados, and just this year Mauritius and the Cook Islands, has not only helped to advance freedom and equality, it has helped to advance progress in ending Aids and in protecting public health.

It is communities whose monitoring of government services and demands for accountability continue to secure important improvements and continues to be essential.

There is no doubt: community leadership builds stronger and healthier...

