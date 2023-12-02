South Africa: Safa & MySafa Revolutionise Player Registration, Again

SAFA's innovative approach stands as the first and only system of its kind on the continent, allowing players to independently register and even verify their details with South African Home Affairs. This novel development brings capacity and efficiency to the FIFA-mandated player registration process, removing the time-consuming task of uploading scanned documents and photos from SAFA structures, as well as club coaches, managers, and volunteers.

Approximately 1,000 Hollywoodbets Men's Regional League players from 50 clubs across South Africa have already embraced this forward-thinking approach.

Pule Voane of Saint Mary's Sports Academy FC in Thembisile, SAFA Nkangala, Mpumalanga, expressed his satisfaction.

"Yes it makes a huge difference for us," Voane explained. "Normally it takes about two hours to register our players. With player self-registration, the players do this work and it only took about five minutes to review and submit the batch to the league."

St Mary's Sports Academy FC striker Kgomotso Motlogoneng echoed Voane's sentiments, attesting to the system's simplicity.

"As a player, I found it easy to submit documents to the team," Motlogoneng said. "It was my first time registering, but overall, I was impressed with the system. I give it a 9 out of 10."

Mr. Asakhe Ngewu, Founder and Chairman of LNA Eleven Experience FC, playing in the SAFA Joe Gqabi Hollywoodbets Men's Regional League, also applauded the Inqaku team's comprehensive support of the self-registration feature.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I can't speak highly enough of it," Ngewu said. "I appreciate that it's available 24/7, which is highly convenient for busy people. The MYSAFA support team was very well-informed and went the extra mile at every stage. I would recommend it unreservedly."

Sonwabo Langbooi, club manager at JV Manchester United FC in Dr Beyers Naude, SAFA Cacadu/Sarah Baartman, Eastern Cape, also lauded the benefits of player self-registration.

"The players enjoy registering themselves," Langbooi stated. "It frees us from the tedious task of scanning, saving, and uploading all photos, forms, and ID documents. It works so well."

Tisetso Moloisane of DBS FC, playing in the SAFA Ethekwini Hollywoodbets Men's Regional League, was also unreserved in his praise.

"The link was perfect - very efficient and accurate," the veteran team manager enthused. "It's really the best of the best for growing up the entire team. Thanks to Inqaku. This app is spot on!"

As SAFA embraces these and other technological advancements, MYSAFA's player self-registration feature can be a game-changer, reducing administrative burdens and fostering a more efficient and convenient experience for both clubs and players alike. It represents yet another step towards modern, tech-driven football administration in South Africa.

For more information about Inqaku's MYSAFA platform and the player self-registration feature, click here to contact the support team on WhatsApp.

Media inquiries:

Jason Anderson

Inqaku COO

jason@inqaku.com