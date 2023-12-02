South Africa: Landmark Court Ruling Exposes ANC's Role in Energy Crisis

press release

In a landmark decision, the Pretoria High Court has mandated the Minister of Electricity to take "all reasonable steps" to guarantee uninterrupted electricity for public hospitals, clinics, schools, and police stations by January 31. The DA, recognising the escalating electricity crisis, took decisive action in January by filing an application with the High Court for an interdict against the tariff hikes.

Today's judgment, combining three separate cases, including the DA's case, unequivocally declares ongoing load-shedding a violation of human rights. It lays bare the culpability of the ANC, emphasising that state capture, mismanagement, and cadre deployment by the ruling party are the root causes of our energy crisis. The court's order, though potentially unenforceable due to the severity of the crisis, is a resounding message that the ANC's actions have led to a breach of citizens' rights.

While the proposed solutions are imperative from a human rights standpoint, it is acknowledged that they may not provide immediate or long-term relief from load-shedding. Nevertheless, this moment serves as a powerful testament to the impact of opposition pressure and civil society's voice in holding the ANC accountable.

The consolidation of cases and the resultant judgment serve as a scathing indictment against the ANC. It reinforces the DA's longstanding assertion that incompetence, cadre deployment, corruption, and mismanagement by the ANC are the driving forces behind load-shedding. The only viable long-term solution, as emphasised by this ruling, is for South Africans to exercise their democratic right and vote out the ANC in the upcoming 2024 elections. This landmark decision underscores the urgency of a political change to rescue South Africa from the grip of the energy crisis perpetuated by the ANC.

Be part of the mission to rescue South Africa, get help registering to vote at check.da.org.za