South Africa: More Than 100 Suspects Believed to Be Illegal Miners Arrested During a Joint Operation Between SAPS and SANDF in Primrose

press release

Members of the South African Police Service, South African National Defence Force, Department of Home Affairs and other law enforcement agencies descended on Marathon Informal Settlement in Primrose, Ekurhuleni, where there have been an outcry about illegal mining and random shootings in the area. During the operation, which started in the morning until late in the afternoon on Friday 01 December 2023, the team arrested more than 100 undocumented persons who are also suspected to be involved in illegal mining in the area. A number of places where they illegally process gold bearing material were raided and dismantled. A significant quantity of tools of trade that include gas cylinders, pendukas, explosives, and generators were seized.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela applauded the integrated forces for pulling together and called for the community to continue to report illegal activities, including illegal mining. "The presence of the SANDF members and other law enforcement agencies is helping us a great deal as we continue to make inroads in the fight against illegal mining in our province," said Lieutenant General Mawela.

These joint operations, led by senior officers, will continue across the province to deal with the scourge of illegal mining.