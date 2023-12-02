South Africa: Springboks Sevens Mens and Womens Sides Battle Side By Side in Dubai This Weekend

1 December 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa will be vying for two clinical performances in the Dubai heat this weekend.

The first round of this season's SVNS Series kicks off this weekend in Dubai with the South African men's and women's team on the circuit together for the first time since 2014/2015.

The two sides will travel to eight different venues across the globe in an effort to seal the newly packaged world series title.

The Blitzboks finished in the world series in seventh place last season. Their worst in a long time, having never finished lower than fourth in the ten seasons prior.

It was head coach Sandile Ngcobo's first season in charge of the side after Neil Powell's nine-year tenure.

Assistant coach Philip Snyman will lead the side this weekend, after Ngcobo suffered an Achilles injury and was advised not to travel by the medical team.

"It is important to learn from past mistakes, but I would like to think that we closed that chapter and book," said Snyman, referencing last season's slow start as a coaching team.

"This is a fresh start and one Sandile and I are very excited about. We have a good squad assembled with a lot of proven players, but also a nice addition of youth and new faces.

"So, although the team...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.