Kenya: '1.4 Million People Living With HIV in Kenya'

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha says 1.4 million people in Kenya are living with HIV, with 96 percent of that number being on treatment.

Speaking during the commemoration of the World AIDS Day in Meru, Nakhumicha stated that 7,869 children aged 0-4 years are living with HIV.

"In the Social Health Authority, we have no limitations or exclusions. If a child is born with a congenital disease, the child will be covered under the SHC. We are committed to delivering Universal Health Coverage, and we are not leaving anyone behind," she stated.

While highlighting a report by the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC), the CS stated that there have been 22,154 infections in the last year with 4,474 cases being in children aged 0-14 years, 12,558 in women, and 5,122 in men.

She stated that Kisumu has the highest number of people living with HIV, with a population of 128,091.

Nairobi has 124,609, Homabay 120,600, Siaya 96,297, Migori 76,053, Nakuru 57,635, Mombasa 50,656, Kakamega 48,733, Kiambu 45,917 and Kisii 42,210.

The report further shows that the country had 18,473 AIDS-related deaths in 2022.

Nakhumicha also praised communities' crucial role in addressing HIV/AIDS.

She commended Community Health Promoters for their invaluable contributions and highlighted the need to integrate HIV interventions into essential healthcare packages.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza pledged support for Community Health Workers, emphasizing joint efforts with the national government to enhance their remuneration.

This year's theme, "Let Communities Lead," underscored the ongoing fight against HIV-related stigma while commemorating progress made in HIV/AIDS management.

The CS also commended the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) cementing that the emergency plan has greatly contributed to the fight against HIV in Kenya.

She appreciates the people of America for paying their taxes claiming that if they had not paid their taxes, the progress that Kenya has made in the fight against HIV could not have been possible.

"PEPFAR has been a great partner to this country," said the CS." I want to thank the people of America, hadn't they paid their taxes we would not have achieved the gains that we have achieved in the management of HIV in this country," added the CS.

The CS has further commended those who are at the forefront in fighting stigma brought about by HIV, stating that educating people on HIV will greatly propel the breaking of the wall brought about by stigma.