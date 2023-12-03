Kenya: Nairobi, Kisumu County Leading in New HIV Infections

Nairobi — Nairobi county is leading in the 22,154 new HIV infection reported in the HIV estimates released today with 15 counties bearing the burden of 66 percent of the infections.

Nairobi County is leading with 2,000 cases followed by Kisumu with more than 80 percent, Homabay with 1,500 cases, Nakuru more than 60 percent and Siaya more than 60 percent.

Migori County has reported more than 1,000 cases of new infections with Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Kajiado, Narok, Mombasa, Kisii, Tranzoia, Machakos and Busia counties having more than 500 new infection cases.

On a positive note, Wajir County reported no new infection of HIV infection with Lamu, Tana River, Garissa, Marsabit and Isiolo bearing the lowest burden of new HIV cases.

In term of age group dynamics, 17,680 new HIV infections are from adults with 4,474 being children aged between 0-14 years.

Gender dynamics have highlighted that the number of women contracting HIV has continued to increase with 12,558 new infections being from women while 5,122 being from men.

The national HIV prevalence shows that 4 out of 10 Kenyans are infected with HIV with the prevalence among men standing at 2.6 percent while that of women stands at 5.3 percent.

In a 2022 report released by the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council ,1,377,784 Kenyans are living with HIV this year with ten counties accounting for 57 percent of people living with HIV.

Kisumu County is leading 128,091 individuals followed by Nairobi with 124,609,Homabay 120,600,Siaya County 96,297,Migori 76,053,Nakuru 57,635 and Mombasa 50,656 individuals.

Kakamega County has 48,733 people living with HIV, Kiambu 45,917 and Kisii 42,210.

Concerns have been raised over new HIV infections among children, adolescents, and young people with reports of an estimated 248 new infections per week among adolescents aged 10-19.

The driving factor for new infections among adolescents and young women aged between 10 and 19 years has been attributed to the triple threat.

36 percent of all the new cases have been attributed to sexual and gender based violence.18 percent of the new cases have been pointed out during the ante-natal care attendances.

The overlapping challenge of new HIV infections, unintended pregnancies, and sexual and gender-based violence among children, adolescents, and young women, dubbed the Triple Threat, undermines the impact of investments made.