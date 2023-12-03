Kenya Launches Comprehensive Natural Resources Atlas for Informed Decision-Making and Conservation

Nairobi — Kenya has unveiled an extensive atlas consolidating data and information about its critical natural resources.

Deputy Chief of Staff Josphat Nanok who represented Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the newly introduced atlas, along with its online version accessible at offers a comprehensive compilation of data on Kenya's natural resources.

This initiative aims to streamline the management, decision-making, and conservation of the nation's vital assets by centralizing relevant information.

Aligned with the Third Medium Term Plan (2018-2022), which identified the development of this atlas and the creation of natural resource databases as flagship projects, this endeavor has been in progress for nearly six years.

The National Land Commission (NLC) coordinated its development, collaborating with various government bodies, academia, non-governmental organizations, and County Governments via the Council of Governors (COG).

This collaborative effort involved an inter-agency technical team known as the Natural Resources Atlas Multi-Agency Working Group.

The primary objectives of the Atlas and Geoportal includes identifying and Documenting natural resources throughout the country.

It will also aid access to Information by providing the general public and decision-makers with access to essential data to support integrated and landscape-scale natural resource management.

The atlas serves as a foundation for reviewing, updating, and formulating strategies, policies, plans, and programs related to natural resources besides enhancing capacity building of regulatory and enforcement agencies, including ministries, departments, agencies, and County Governments, in the management of natural resources.

The atlas provides a framework for valuing services derived from natural resources and promotes the use of incentive-based instruments for environmental service delivery.

The atlas will also foster transboundary natural resource management to align with national, regional, and international conservation and development goals.

It encompasses data related to social, ecological, and geospatial information, presented in a visually engaging format. This approach offers a quick overview of resource status, changes, and threats, facilitating informed policy, decision-making, planning, and sustainable resource management.

The accompanying geoportal, also launched during this initiative, provides an interactive online atlas that will continually update as new data and information become available.

This natural resources atlas serves as an indispensable planning, marketing, and decision-making tool for both national and county governments. Investors stand to benefit significantly from the wealth of information presented in the atlas, gaining insight into the types and locations of natural resources available in Kenya.

The atlas represents a critical step towards responsible resource management and sustainable development, offering a valuable resource for Kenya's future growth and conservation efforts.