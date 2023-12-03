Ethiopia: COP28 - Opportunity for Ethiopia to Showcase Green Legacy Success

The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) being held at Expo City, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has provided Ethiopia with many opportunities.

Speaking to FBC, Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa (PhD) stated that Ethiopia has been contributing a lot to the effort geared onwards fighting the negative repercussions of climate change.

Being the African continent voice, the country has commenced Green Legacy Initiative, a down to business response of course, with a view to overcoming the pressing social, environmental and economic challenges from which countries are suffering these days.

"We have organized a huge exhibition lies on 1,500 square meters to exhibit Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative, its lucrative productions, among others, and has taken bold steps to reduce emissions and build environmental resilience," she said.

She said: "We have travelled a remarkable trek with regard to enhancing wheat import substitution, promoting agro ecological zones, introducing the nation to the rest of the world; this scenario has thus been a viable platform, the greatest exhibition, apart from working on green legacy. Besides, a number of side events are being held to well introduce green legacy initiative of our country and urban development, energy, water, investment opportunities taking advantage of at this exhibition and pavilion."

She further stated that what makes COP 28 of this time unique compared with the previous ones is Ethiopia has given ample opportunity to take part in a wider scope ranging from organizing huge exhibition. The country is well recognized that Ethiopia has been known in running a number of activities in this regard.

As to her, since this is a global climate conference where governments from all corners of the world agree on policies to tackle climate change, every participant would play a vital role in consolidating efforts to curb the impacts of climate change, other related global hurdles.

As the conference is being held comprising heads of states of different countries, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academicians, experts, the youth representatives, it would be an ample opportunity to provide Ethiopians with chance to well introduce the country to the rest of the world via cardinal exhibitions, side events and even personal contacts.

"As the event would help amalgamate efforts with a view to successfully combating the impacts of climate change, opens a chance to address climate injustice, other countries need to follow suit what Ethiopia is doing regarding climate change," she said.