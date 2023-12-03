Ethiopia: Green Pavilion in Dubai Demonstrates Ethiopia's Commitment in Tackling Climate Change

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP, takes place once a year. This year's COP 28 is being undertaken in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as of November 30, 2023. It is the world's only multilateral decision-making conference on climate change, with nearly every country represented.

To put it simply, the COP is where the world gets together to agree on methods of addressing the climate catastrophe, such as limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, assisting vulnerable populations in adapting to climate change consequences, and attaining net-zero emissions by 2050.

Including members of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), over 70,000 participants are now attending the high-level meeting. Business executives, young people, climate scientists, journalists, and a variety of other specialists and stakeholders are taking part in COP-28.

The summit is critical to achieving the aim of reducing long-term global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius. In 2015, approximately 200 countries agreed on this in Paris. According to the UN's climate authority, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the 1.5°C target is critical for avoiding the most devastating effects of climate change.

The conference will also discuss how far we have come in meeting the existing Paris targets. In particular, it would prioritize the transition to sustainable energy sources to "slash" greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Delivering funds for climate action from wealthy to poorer countries, as well as working on a new agreement for developing countries that focuses on nature and people. These and other challenges are contributing to COP28 being the "most inclusive" ever.

Furthermore, COP28 is significant for poor nations because it provides a forum for them to voice their unique demands and difficulties connected to climate change. Despite contributing less to the cause, developing nations frequently endure the disproportionate cost of the consequences of climate change. COP28 permits these countries to lobby developed countries for financial and technical assistance to help them adapt to and reduce the consequences of climate change.

Additionally, COP28 might allow underdeveloped nations to receive funds and technology transfers for sustainable development and renewable energy initiatives. Ensuring that developing nations' perspectives and concerns are heard and addressed in global climate discussions is critical.

Taking these notions into account, COP 28 is divided into two zones: blue and green. The UNFCCC is in charge of the blue zone. It hosts national negotiations as well as a variety of speaker and panel events for delegates from UNFCCC-accredited organizations. The green zone is supervised by the host country and provides a space for non-accredited groups to further the climate discussion. Within each zone, there are theme-based pavilions that present programs relevant to their individual perspectives on climate change.

As a developing country that plays a critical role in combating climate change, Ethiopia featured pavilions on green legacy efforts and other connected concerns. As we all know, Ethiopia has been carrying out a statewide forestation drive as part of the Green Legacy Initiative, which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed started in 2019.

The nation planned to plant more than 50 billion tree seedlings in two phases of the campaign. During the first phase of the initiative, the country was able to plant 25 billion seedlings of agroforestry, forestry, and ornamental varieties, surpassing the set ceiling by mobilizing more than 20 million people in four years. The country also launched the second phase of the initiative last rainy season to plant another 25 billion tree seedlings in four years.

As a consequence, this broad green culture has taken root, matured, and flourished during the last five years, resulting in a major decrease in the pace of deforestation and the formation of new forests. These new forests will be critical to carbon sequestration as Ethiopia moves forward in its attempts to combat climate change.

As a result of its engagement, Ethiopia would be able to advocate for its unique needs and concerns connected to climate change through green legacy projects. COP28 is also vital for the world to share the vision of Ethiopia's Green Legacy program, which aims to tackle climate change and deforestation by planting billions of trees. This enormous reforestation initiative not only aids in mitigating the effects of climate change but also adds to the country's long-term development goals.

By actively participating in global climate negotiations like COP28 and implementing domestic initiatives like the Green Legacy, Ethiopia is demonstrating its commitment to addressing climate change and promoting environmental sustainability. These efforts not only benefit Ethiopia but also contribute to global efforts to combat climate change and protect the planet for future generations.

Jack Schein, from Boston College, who is attending the COP28 climate change conference and visiting Ethiopia's Green Legacy initiative pavilions, stated that the initiative is critical to battling climate change and avoiding and managing global carbon emissions. The Initiative's planting of over 31 billion seedlings demonstrates the country's commitment to mitigating climate change.

Nigeria's Environmental Protection State Minister, Dr. Iziaq Salako, stated that Ethiopia, through the pavilions, has conveyed a powerful message to the international community to fight climate change. The prepared pavilion is where a significant message has been conveyed, urging people all around the world to return to nature. Ethiopia's Green Initiative, which is working to save the globe from the crisis of climate change, is an excellent example to follow.

The United Nations Development Program Regional Director for Africa, Ahuna Iziakonwa, explained that Ethiopia's Green Initiative Pavilion at the COP28 'Green Zone' Dubai City Expo is admirable and shows the commitment of leadership.

She mentioned that the Green Legacy Initiative Exhibition (Pavilion) that Ethiopia has organized at the COP28 'Green Zone' in Dubai City Expo shows a wonderful activity and indicates that everyone should take action. This showed the commitment of leadership at the forefront.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said, "Ethiopia's green development is exceptional and remarkable, thanks to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's (Dr.) initiative." In addition to making significant strides in the agriculture sector, it has performed well in green legacy projects aimed at addressing climate change.

He also stated that by bringing about a fundamental change in agricultural products such as wheat, rice, vegetables, and fruits that were previously imported and increasing production and productivity, the country can export them. Hence, Ethiopia's outstanding work on green development is not only for Africa, but it can be a lesson for the world.

According to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia's Green Legacy pavilion at the COP28 Green Zone in Dubai demonstrates the country's efforts and commitments to tackling climate change and enabling food security.

At COP28, Ethiopia features its Green Legacy-related development initiatives at the Ethiopia Pavilion in the Green Zone. The Pavilion shows Ethiopia's strong commitment to addressing climate change through concrete solutions. The office of the Prime Minister invited participants to visit the Ethiopian Green Legacy pavilion at the COP28 Green Zone in Dubai and learn about Ethiopia's efforts and commitments in tackling climate change and enabling food security, Prime Minister Abiy said.

Ethiopian Plan and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa (PhD) said that the country is sharing its best experiences in the Green Legacy Initiative with countries at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28). It has also set up an exhibition pavilion at COP28, where it is sharing the success stories of the implementation of the ongoing Green Legacy Initiative with the world community.

The pavilion, at 1,500 sq. m., holds testimonies of Ethiopia's remarkable achievements in the green development arena that are being displayed for participants from all corners of the world. The soil and water conservation works, in tandem with prioritized agricultural practices, have enabled Ethiopia to realize remarkable productivity in its wheat farming initiatives, she stated.

The importance of Ethiopia's Green Legacy initiative shown at the Pavilion at COP28 is that it demonstrates the country's proactive approach to addressing climate change and promoting reforestation efforts. By showcasing their commitment to environmental sustainability and their ambitious goal of planting four billion trees in just one year, Ethiopia is setting an example for other countries to follow.

In general, Ethiopia's participation in COP28 is crucial for ensuring that the country's voices and concerns are heard and addressed in global climate negotiations. The green legacy initiative not only benefits Ethiopia but also contributes to global efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and protect the environment for future generations. It highlights the importance of reforestation and the role that individual countries can play in combating climate change.