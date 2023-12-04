Angola's Young Entrepreneurs 'Empretecos' On a Mission to Transform Their Country

A unique training programme - EMPRETEC - offered by UNCTAD sparks interest in entrepreneurship, with the youth leading the way

In a spacious start-up incubator nestled in the heart of Luanda, the bustling capital of Angola, a group of aspiring young men and women are engrossed in their computer screens. They are scouring the internet intently for the next big business opportunity, getting information for their business plans, conducting market research, or assessing the risks they are about to take. What unites them is a shared ambition--to achieve success as entrepreneurs.

They are aware that the road to success is paved with hard work. Their dreams extend beyond personal gain; they are driven to contribute to the development of their nation and uplift their families.

These young Angolans proudly bear the sobriquet "empretecos", a term derived from "Empretec"--a flagship European Union-financed capacity-building programme implemented by UNCTAD aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Empretec is officially recognized by a UN General Assembly resolution, which labeled it a "behavioral approach programme."

The term "empreteco" refers to anyone who has undergone this training. There are approximately 3,000 Angolan empretecos, of different ages and gender, and from different parts of the country.

Africa Renewal engaged in a conversation with five young empretecos, comprising three women and two men. They are:

Laudiana Nicolau, the manager of an entrepreneurship training company.

Wilson Kiteque, a prominent empretec trainer who has traveled across various regions of the country.

Mara Francisca Kanganjo, the proprietor of an online bakery and cookies store.

Antonio Pehehaff Neto, the founder of a graphic and branding company.

Carla Gabriel Salvador, the manager of an online jewelry and fashion accessories store.

What prompted a shift towards entrepreneurship?

"It is the entrepreneurship training we recently completed," Ms. Laudiana Nicolau volunteers. Seeking to demonstrate that women can break the cycle of dependence, she emphasizes, "Women often rely on men, first on their father as the head of the family and then marrying and becoming dependent on their husbands for everything. I want to show that young women can own successful businesses. The training instilled in me self-confidence and financial independence."

Mara echoes Laudiana's sentiments, stressing that setting and diligently pursuing targets are her key takeaways from the training.

Carla, now armed with a clear understanding of business opportunities, diversification strategies, and the commitment necessary for success, pledges, "I am now committed to giving my all to every endeavor I choose in life."

The training's emphasis on internal and external business management methods, goal-setting, calculated risk-taking, self-assurance, and effective negotiation skills are the highlights for Wilson, one of the lead empretec trainers.

Taking risks

A recurring theme among the empretecos is their newfound willingness to take calculated risks--an attitude they were previously averse to.

Wilson recollects the lukewarm interest among Angolans when the training commenced in 2018.

However, through word-of-mouth recommendations, those who completed the training began to spread the word, leading to a surge in interest over the years.

Listening to these budding entrepreneurs underscores the most crucial outcome of their training--a renewed hope in their potential for success and a rekindled determination to achieve their goals.

Contributing to national development

"I want to develop my country," asserts Laudiana, her determination palpable.

Antonio's vision extends even further: "I aim to uplift my society and support my friends and family. My personal wealth is not my concern; I want to be remembered as someone who positively impacted lives when I'm gone."

Their individual aspirations reveal a remarkable maturity that defies their age, most of them being in their 20s. The good news for them is that the training provides a clear path to success, and they have access to the internet, a valuable resource for continuing to acquire business intelligence.

"In today's business landscape, knowledge is power," insists Wilson, maintaining that soaring interest in the training confirms the eagerness among Angolans to move beyond oil and gas and not depend on the government in sectors where individuals can excel.

Antonio describes the training as highly practical, emphasizing how he witnessed firsthand methods that a business could use to generate profits.

"It was a real-life experiment. We formed groups, and my group established a juice supply company. We immediately started reaching out to potential clients and within three days we had sold juice worth about 170,000 Angolan Kwanzas (approximately $200). It was incredible," he recalls.

He's now ready to apply the concepts he learned during the empretec training in his own business, aiming for national and international recognition within the next five years.

Challenges ahead

Yet, amid the myriad opportunities in an economy traditionally dominated by extractive industries, the empretecos acknowledge the challenges they will face.

These include an economy recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, a fluctuating currency that makes risk assessment unpredictable, and banks' hesitancy to lend to young entrepreneurs without established track records.

Mara says she also grapples with stiff competition from well-established companies in her industry: "I've crunched the numbers and wonder why they offer such low prices, considering we use the same materials." Describing the competition as unfair, she hopes to tackle it by redefining her target market.

Laudiana believes there is a need to change the mindset of the population regarding financial literacy. "People should begin to understand how money works. It will be helpful," she says.

Wilson's primary concern is the economic environment, emphasizing that entrepreneurship requires supportive policies to thrive.

However, part of UNCTAD's Transforming4Trade holistic initiative includes examining current policies and recommending to the government policies for adoption that can help establish an enabling environment for entrepreneurship to flourish.

As the empretecos return to their computer workstations following our conversation, Wilson has one last message: "Please convey to everyone that this training should be mandatory for every young person in Angola and across Africa. We need to change the destiny of this continent."