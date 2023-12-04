Kenya's Ruto Embarks on Key State Visit to India to Bolster Bilateral Ties

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to embark on a significant two-day State visit to India, commencing on Monday, in response to an invitation extended by India's President Murmu.

India's Ministry of External Affairs said President Ruto's visit aims to enhance the longstanding bilateral relationship between Kenya and India.

"A Presidential visit from Kenya is taking place after over six years and is expected to strengthen and invigorate the bilateral relations between the two countries," it said.

This visit marks President Ruto's maiden trip to India since assuming office as Kenya's fifth Head of State in September 2022.

During his stay, President Ruto will engage in important diplomatic activities, including meetings with the Indian President, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday.

President Ruto is scheduled to engage in in-depth discussions with Prime Minister Modi and participate in a business and investment-focused event in New Delhi.

The visit underscores the mutual commitment of both nations to deepen their cooperation and strengthen economic ties.