Kenya: Leaders Pay Tribute to Late Lawrence Sifuna, a Stalwart of Kenya's Second Liberation

Nairobi — Kenyan leaders from across the political spectrum have continued to offer heartfelt tributes to the late Lawrence Sifuna, the former Member of Parliament for Bungoma South, now encompassing Bumula and Kanduyi constituencies.

Sifuna passed away on Saturday at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital after suffering a stroke, as confirmed by his nephew, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Senator Sifuna has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and condolences the family had received.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga commemorated the late Sifuna as a towering figure in the struggle for Kenya's second liberation. He stated, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Hon. Lawrence Simiyu Sifuna, a former MP, a key figure in the second liberation, defender of the people, and a life member of ODM. My condolences to the Sifuna family, Party SG Edwin Sifuna, the people of Kanduyi, and the entire nation. May He RIP."

Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, praised Sifuna as a distinguished leader who executed his duties with dedication and courage, both on the national and community levels. Wetang'ula mourned the loss, stating, "The curtain has fallen on one of the most illustrious leaders of our generation. Hon. Lawrence Simiyu Sifuna was a distinguished leader who performed his duties with diligence and courage both at the national and community level. We shall miss his witty character. RIP kuka."

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka expressed shock at the news and offered his condolences to the Sifuna family, recognizing the late Lawrence Sifuna's significant role in the political landscape of Bungoma South Constituency.

Kimilili MP Didimus Barasa extended his deepest condolences and remembered Lawrence Sifuna as a beloved leader who would be profoundly missed by all who knew him. He concluded with, "May he rest in peace."

Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka paid tribute to the late MP for his memorable role in advocating for the reintroduction of multiparty democracy in Kenya. He stated, "Deeply saddened by the loss of Bumula Constituency founding MP Hon Lawrence Sifuna, Kenya's Liberation hero who fought against the ills of the KANU regime and delivered the multi-partyism that we enjoy. Pole sana Edwin Sifuna and family."

Former Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa described Lawrence Sifuna as a political icon who fearlessly fought against the Nyayo era regime dictatorship, ultimately helping restore multi-party democracy in Kenya.

The late Sifuna, who had been elected to parliament in 1979 and later in 1983, passed away at the age of 77. His legacy as a champion of democratic reforms and his contributions to Kenya's political history remain deeply etched in the nation's memory.