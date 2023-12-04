Kenya: Government Vows to Enhance Security in Samburu County to Curb Banditry

Nairobi — The government has pledged to bolster security in Samburu County to combat banditry and put an end to cattle rustling.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who spoke during a church service in Baragoi town on Sunday said the government has heightened security measures in the region by deploying National Police Reservists (NPR), a significant step in addressing the longstanding challenge of banditry attacks.

"As a government, there are certain practices we cannot tolerate. Cattle rustling is an outdated cultural practice, and taking the lives of fellow Kenyans is unacceptable," Gachagua declared.

He issued a stern warning to the bandits responsible for terrorizing residents, emphasizing that they would be apprehended and subjected to legal consequences.

Furthermore, Deputy President Gachagua instructed local chiefs to ensure that residents possessing illegal firearms surrender them to the relevant authorities. He cautioned that chiefs would be held accountable if gunshots persisted in their sub-locations.

"We had made progress in this regard, but it seems you have forgotten. I want to urge chiefs and assistant chiefs to ensure that individuals in possession of illegal firearms surrender them. If gunshots continue in your areas, you chiefs will be relieved of your duties," he cautioned.

Gachagua disclosed that various security agencies are addressing insecurity concerns, particularly in the Morijo area along the Amaya Belt, to guarantee peace during the upcoming Christmas festivities.

He also noted that the government had distributed 800 bags of rice and 300 bags of beans to assist those affected by flooding in Samburu, one of the counties most impacted by the ongoing El Niño rains.

"We have provided 800 bags of rice and 300 bags of beans to Samburu County to prevent food shortages resulting from the flooding caused by heavy rains," he affirmed.

Gachagua added that the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, is scheduled to visit the county on Wednesday to assess the damage inflicted on several roads by the ongoing floods in the region.