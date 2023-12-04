South Africa: Nelson Mandela's Johannesburg Home Now Derelict, Deserted - South African News Briefs - December 04, 2023

Nelson Mandela's Johannesburg Home Now Derelict, Deserted

The two extremes of former president Nelson Mandela's legacy are aptly represented in the former president's two homes in Houghton, Johannesburg, writes Isaac Mahlangu for TimesLIVE. One, on 13th Avenue, is now a luxurious boutique hotel named Sanctuary Madiba which pays homage to his life through themed rooms, including one modeled after his Robben Island cell. In stark contrast, just blocks away on 12th Avenue, Mandela's neglected former residence, marred by family disputes, stands deserted and overgrown. Despite Mandela's will allowing his grandchildren to live there rent-free, a conflict between them and the Nelson Mandela Trust led to their departure in 2020.

Student Sues to Overturn Unisa's 'Unlawful' Convocation Presidency Changes

The University of South Africa (Unisa) is facing controversy over altering criteria for candidates vying to become the president of the convocation, reports News24. A former Unisa student, Simamkele Xani, is taking the university to court after it "unilaterally" amended the criteria for nomination for president of the convocation without getting the blessing of the convocation. Xani argues that the new requirements, which include a minimum of five years of experience in senior management, professional or academic role, are "unlawful and procedurally unfair". He says that the changes were made without any consultation and that they will disqualify many members from being elected to senior positions. Unisa, represented by a law firm, seeks a delay in court proceedings, while Xani's lawyers demand a commitment to halt the implementation of the revised criteria pending the review.

33 Suspected Human Trafficking Victims Rescued in Benoni House Raid

Thirty-three suspected human trafficking victims, all male, were rescued from a crowded room in a house in Benoni, Gauteng, reports TimesLIVE. The discovery followed investigations into a kidnapping case in Springfield Park, KwaZulu-Natal. Police, collaborating with specialised units, tactically entered the house, arresting one suspect. The victims' ages are yet to be confirmed, and a suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

