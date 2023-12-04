South Africa: Water Awards Flow but Taps Run Dry in Ekurhuleni

The City of Ekurhuleni stands proud after scooping two awards for Water Wise and Bulk Water Distribution awards during Rand Water's (RW) 120 Years Legacy Celebration and Awards.

But residents from Duduza, Tsakani, Katlehong, and Daveyton battle an uncertain -- often non-existent -- supply of water in their areas.

Many of them rely on water trucks and water tankers, while others receive water from their taps but only in the early hours of the morning.

Some residents are sitting with water bills of over R1 million which are not their responsibility but instead are due to water leaks from underground pipes.

In a statement celebrating the awards, Metro spokesperson Zweli Dlamini did not mention the challenges this water-scarce area is suffering from.

Instead, he said the awards are due to the overall management of providing quality drinking water and efforts of good water supply to its customers.

"The Water Wise Award is presented by RW to a customer that would have shown evidence of long-term regular water-saving education and awareness campaigns in communities, schools, and the public through various platforms.

"The Bulk Water Distribution Award is presented to municipalities or entities that show outstanding water operations and maintenance programmes.

"These include timeous reporting of leaks to the relevant district or Rand Water official; satisfactory turnaround time for planned supply interruptions on municipal infrastructure; consistent participation in monthly joint meter reading activities, amongst others," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In September, Tsakani residents took to the streets in a two-week-long protest after their taps had run dry for a month.

Speaking to Scrolla.Africa, Tsakani pensioner Caroline Tshabalala said her water connection was cut off four months ago due to several errors.

"I am told I have to make arrangements with the Metro to pay half the money but I don't have the money; I survive on my pension grant. I was told that there is an underground water leak which contributes to the high bill," she said.

The pensioner now relies on her neighbours for water.

Another resident, Simphiwe Masuku, said she doesn't understand how the Metro won the awards when many parts are struggling with water supply.

"In Tsakani we are forced to wake up in the early hours of the morning to collect enough water to last us for the day because our taps run dry during the day.

"We were promised services but in the townships, we struggle to receive the most basic services," she said.