South Africa: TS Galaxy to Face Stellenbosch in Carling Knockout Final

TS Galaxy overpowered hosts AmaZulu 3-2 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday to book a spot in the Carling Knockout final and set up a date with Stellenbosch FC.

It took just two minutes for the Rockets to claim the lead through Lehlohonolo Mojela before Higor Vidal extended their advantage in the 26th minute.

Usuthu substitute Augustine Kwem then reduced arrears with 14 minutes remaining but hopes of a comeback went up in smoke when Samir Nurkovic reclaimed a two-goal lead for Galaxy deep into stoppage time.

Junior Dion pulled another one back for AmaZulu again in stoppage time once more but it was not enough to stop the Rockets from advancing to the final.

The 16 December final will see Galaxy pushing for their second major trophy in their history after clinching the 2019 Nedbank Cup.

They will be up against Stellenbosch who are in the final of a major tournament for the first time ever.

On Sunday, TS Galaxy did not take time to take the lead after Mojela shrugged off the challenge of Ramahlwe Mphahlele and slid home a defence-splitting pass from Mpho Mvelase.

It turned out to be Mojela's afternoon and on 21 minutes, he impressively turned Mbongeni Gumede before unleashing a shot at the near post; but Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa made a crucial save.

The hosts tried to respond but found Galaxy goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari unyielding between the sticks with the Rwanda international blocking a powerful shot from Hendrick Ekstein with his legs.

Mojela continued being a menace and it paid off again as he earned TS Galaxy a penalty after Mothwa brought him down inside the box.

Vidal stepped up to send the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper the wrong side, leaving the hosts with a tougher task to claw their way back into the contest.

On the half-hour mark, Ntwari was back to make an excellent save off a Riaan Hanamub grounder.

With 14 minutes to go, Kwem then gave Usuthu hopes of a comeback when he tapped into an open net flick from Dion.

As the home side pressed for an equaliser, they were deflated by substitute Nurkovic who beat Mothwa to cushion the visitors' lead three minutes into stoppage time.

It was a dramatic end to the match as Dion's goal immediately followed to seal a five-goal thriller.