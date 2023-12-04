South Africa: 'It Feels Like a Bad Dream' - Three People Killed At Khayelitsha Tavern

Three people have lost their lives, while another two were rushed to the hospital following a mass shooting on Friday in a tavern at Enkanini informal settlement, Cape Town.

A resident told Scrolla.Africa he was leaving to go to the shop when he saw four people heading into the tavern.

"As I was close to the shop, I saw them talking with a boy who was about to go to initiation school. I don't know what he said to them, but I heard gunshots, and he fell. I ran and hid because I was afraid of them," said the resident.

While he was in hiding, the suspects shot another man at the tavern entrance.

"They didn't stop there. They also shot a man who was coming from work, and a bouncer. It was chaos, with people running for their lives because those people were on a shooting spree. It is sad because innocent people died while others are fighting for their lives in the hospital," said the resident.

Zingisa Jack, a 25-year-old victim, was coming back from work when he was shot and killed.

Siphamandla Jack, his older brother, last saw his brother when he was going to work in the morning.

"It still feels like a bad dream. I cannot believe that my brother was killed just like that; he didn't do anything to anyone to be killed like this and was only at the tavern to pay someone his money," said Jack.

When people arrived at his home to tell him the news, he couldn't believe it.

"I thought it was a prank until I got to the scene and saw his lifeless body. And I don't know how we are going to bury him because he is the only one working and taking care of the family," said Jack

Zingisa had been working for three years but didn't have a funeral policy.

"We will need help to bury him. He didn't have an insurance policy because he had so many responsibilities and forgot about the life insurance, and I am sure he never thought he would die soon. Hence, we are asking for anyone who might be able to assist us to bury him with dignity," said Jack.

A family member of the two wounded victims who are in hospital said one of the victims was shot in both thighs while hiding under a pool table.

"Another victim was supposed to go to initiation school, the bullet grazed next to his eyes before hitting him on the arm. They are still in hospital."

Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said Serious Crimes detectives have been assigned to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident.

"Information at our disposal suggests that unknown suspects opened fire on victims at a tavern in Khayelitsha. The motive for the murders and attempted murders is still unknown while the suspects are being sought."