South Africa: President Ramaphosa Pleased With Milestones At COP28

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed satisfaction with the level of engagements at the Conference of Parties (COP28).

This as the President concluded his official visit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

The COP28 outcome also included the setting up of a loss and damage fund.

"South Africa applauds the landmark decision of COP28 to operationalise the new fund on loss and damage and welcomes the pledges that have already been made. We would like to see the fund growing along with the implementation of all other commitments that have been made thus far", said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa also presented to the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, South Africa's Implementation Plan of the Just Energy Transition (JET) Investment Plan.

The plan has also been shared with some of the JET Partners who have committed up to 8.5 billion US dollars towards South Africa's efforts in decarbonising the economy and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The President also called for more countries to participate in efforts to end the effects of climate change in developing economy countries.

"We are calling for more countries to participate, as our Just Energy Transition Plan requires much more funding, so that we can enable a more effective and positively impactful transition, particularly with respect to communities that are going to be affected as we transit from fossil fuel sources of energy to renewables.

As the Summit continues in the next two weeks, we want to see sharper focus coming from developed economies with respect to living up to their Paris commitments. We still expect the 100 billion dollars that was promised to be made available to support countries that are least responsible for climate damage manage the effects of climate change", said President Ramaphosa.

The President asserted the role of multilateralism and solidarity as central to global climate action and cautioned against unilateral, coercive, and trade-distorting approaches, such as carbon adjustment measures that are going to be severely detrimental to developing economies.

The conference underway, commenced on 30 November and will end on 12 December 2023, brings together world leaders to discuss progress and ambition across all pillars of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as adopted in the Paris Agreement in 2015.

The conference seeks to provide momentum and guidance for the remainder of the COP and is presided over by COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber of the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement on Sunday the Presidency said the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy will lead the country's participation for the remainder of the conference until 12 December 2023.

South Africa's participation at the conference is in the context of its national determination as set out in the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan, to significantly reduce emission in line with the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015.

COP28 presents an opportunity to fast-track the energy transition by building the energy system of the future, while rapidly decarbonising the current energy system to keep 1.5°C target within reach.